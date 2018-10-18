Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane lands in Queensland without front wheels

by Keagan Elder
18th Oct 2018 6:33 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to Townsville Airport after an aircraft landed without its front landing gear.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighter crews had been called to the airport.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police would assist the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) during the incident.

The spokesman said police were notified of the incident about 7pm.

A CASA spokesman said he had not received any information.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said Townsville paramedics had been called to wait at the staging area on Ingham Road with police and firefighters.

aviation editors picks front landing gear townsville

Top Stories

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News DESPITE heated opposition, the Joint Regional Planning Panel has given the green light to Lismore's biggest residential subdivision in decades.

    Council records $6m loss after 'triple whammy' hit

    premium_icon Council records $6m loss after 'triple whammy' hit

    Council News Further rate rises can't be ruled out, says general manager

    TRAGEDY: Woman killed after crash near Bangalow

    TRAGEDY: Woman killed after crash near Bangalow

    News It is understood the car ran off the road and hit a tree

    New and old favourites: Big rides return for Lismore Show

    premium_icon New and old favourites: Big rides return for Lismore Show

    Community A good selection of rides for lovers and haters of rides

    Local Partners