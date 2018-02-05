Menu
Emergency services busy after two car crashes

Paramedics were called to a crash at Yelgun this morning. File photo.
Alison Paterson
by

A DRIVER has been transported to Tweed Heads District Hospital after a car crash at Yelgun this morning.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said they were called around 7.30am to attend a single vehicle crash on Tweed Valley Way.

"We were called to attend an off-road accident there was a patient with minor facial lacerations," he said.

"One patient transported to Tweed Heads District Hospital."

A State Emergency Services spokesman confirmed they had been alerted but were not needed to undertake any patient extraction.

There has also been a crash on Casino Coraki Rd at Greenridge this morning.

According to the Rural Fire Service's website, emergency services were called to the crash just after 7.30am.

NSW Police are at the scene.

It is not known whether anyone suffered any injuries in the crash.

