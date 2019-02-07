Emergency services attend gas leak at unit block

Emergency crews have been called to a gas leak at Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West

Emergency crews have been called to a gas leak at Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West Daniel Perrin /TWE

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a reported gas leak coming from a North Coast apartment.

Three NSW Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the Kennedy Drive property at Tweed Heads West about 1.30pm after reports there was LPG leaking from under a door in the unit block.

Police evacuated the building and an exclusion zone has been set up as investigations continue.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed the LPG leak had ceased after emergency services gained access to the unit.

Ambulance crews were on the scene to treat the man as police continue their investigations.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution traffic along Kennedy Drive could be delayed while emergency crews attend the scene.

More to come.