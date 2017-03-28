Elderly woman caught in two car crash on highway

Crash on the Bruxner Highway near Teven Road, West Ballina.

Tuesday 2.30pm: AMBULANCE media have confirmed the two women involved in the two car crash at Teven Road were treated for injuries.

"A female in her late 90s was treated for injuries to her knee and chest," a spokersperson said.

"And a woman in her 70s was treated for a cut on her hand."

Crash on the Bruxner Highway near Teven Road, West Ballina. Hamish Broome

The spokesperson confirmed one of the the women was transported to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

Tuesday 2pm: TWO cars were involved in a crash at around 1.40pm this afternoon on the Bruxner Highway at Teven Road, near Alstonville.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Two females were involved in the crash with initial suggestions by Ambulance media one was possibly trapped.

More details to come.