Emergency response initiative an Australian first

Clinicians and participants attend the first ever Advanced Emergency Performance Training (ADEPT) held in Lismore last weekend.

IN AN Australian first, experts from health and aviation combined their wisdom to deliver a new initiative in Lismore designed to enhance patient safety.

The first-ever Advanced Emergency Performance Training (ADEPT) workshop was held at the University Centre for Rural Health in Lismore over the weekend, with local nurses and doctors seizing the opportunity to advance their teamwork and communication skills.

International pilots Michael Aspinall and Anthony Lock teamed up with Dr Charlotte Hall and Dr Dean Robertson to create the ground breaking Human Factors training workshop.

Dr Hall said the weekend's workshop was a success, with participants learning valuable skills to improve their performance in complex emergencies.

"We were blown away by the positive feedback from workshop participants at the end of this weekend's course," Dr Hall said.

"They arrived with few expectations but left with an armful of ideas and skills that they said will change how they practice from now on."

This course was the first of its kind for health workers in Australia, and has been accredited by the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine.

The workshop also showcased the Emergency Protocols quick reference guide that was developed by Dr Dean Robertson from Maclean District Hospital and Dr Charlotte Hall from Lismore Base Hospital.

After receiving endorsement from the Emergency Care Institute within the Agency for Clinical Innovation, the Emergency Protocols quick reference guide was now available to staff in all Emergency Departments across NSW.

The course will be run again in Lismore in 2018.