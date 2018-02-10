EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Are street wardens the answer?

AS THE one-year anniversary of "the flood” approaches, Lismore SES is calling for volunteers in South Lismore to act as street wardens in future emergencies.

If a flood is likely, local SES co-ordinators will call street wardens to alert them of the need to start letting people know and provide localised information for them to pass on via a phone call chain and by door knocking their neighbours.

"We also hope they will keep an eye on any elderly or vulnerable people that may need help and alert the SES to who and where they are,” SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said.

It is not expected to be the sole form of emergency communication, but an additional two-way channel.

"It originated from the findings of the forums after the March 2017 flood,” Ms Pettit said.

"A lot of the feedback was local people wanting to get local information, early. So one of our actions was to try to set up street wardens in each of the affected streets in North Lismore.”

North Lismore, with the exception of Terania St which still needs a volunteer, is well into the process.

They conducted a practice run yesterday.

"We're not only going to be giving out the heads up for these events but also we'll probably call on those people if they can take photos or have information about what's going on in their street to give back to the SES so, you know, we're getting on the ground information on what's going on in their patch,” she said.

Street wardens are still needed for the following South Lismore streets: Casino St, Webster St, Newbridge St, Elliot Rd, Wilson St (north of Hollingsworth Bridge), Phyllis St and Ballina St off Elliot Rd.

To volunteer contact janet.pettit@one.ses.nsw. gov.au or phone 66257700.