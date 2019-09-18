Emergency patients wait for faster service at Lismore

LISMORE Base Hospital's Emergency Department has the slowest average release rate in NSW, according to data released by The Bureau of Health Information (BHI)'s Healthcare Quarterly report.

A third (32.9 per cent) of people who attended at Lismore Base Hospital left the Emergency department after four hours or more in the April-June 2019 quarter.

In the hospital's results for April-June 2019, Lismore Base recorded a rate of 67.1 per cent of patients leaving the Emergency Department within four hours of presentation.

This numbers represents a decrease of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same quarter in 2018.

The whole of the Northern NSW District recorded a rate of 79.9 per cent of patients leaving Emergency within four hours.

Around Northern NSW, the percentage of patients leaving the Emergency Department within four hours of presentation was 80.6 per cent for Ballina, 84.7 per cent for Byron Bay, 89.5 per cent for Casino, 80.2 per cent for Grafton, 87.6 for Maclean, 88.8 per cent for Murwillumbah and 78.3 per cent for the Tweed Hospital.

Director Clinical Operations, Lynne Weir, attributed an early and long flu season as a contributing factor to ED presentations in Lismore, with more than 245,000 patients presenting to hospitals around the state for respiratory presentations, far above recent years.

"Residents are encouraged to first visit their General Practitioner for medical attention, and only attend the Emergency Department in an emergency or where other options are not available,” Ms Weir said.

"People can also call HealthDirect on 1800 022 222 for expert health advice 24 hours a day.”