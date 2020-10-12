Emergency motion to defer parking fees at hospital

AN EMERGENCY motion will be introduced by a Lismore councillor to delay the reintroduction of parking fees around Lismore Base Hospital this Friday.

Councillor Darlene Cook said the motion aims to defer the reintroduction of the fees until councillors can have a workshop and study all options.

"We (councillors) need to discuss our carparking strategy at the hospital precinct," she said.

"The nurses' need to be COVID-ready necessitates for them to have all-day access to parking in close proximity to their jobs.

"From my perspective, we must remain COVID-ready and support our health workers until such time this pandemic is over.

"But also, I think we need to have a discussion as councillors on the implications to our budget of we do or don't reintroduce paid parking in that area."

Cr Cook said council funded the implementation of the carparking equipment and software with an internal loan that needs to be repaid.

"Council borrowed internally some money to purchase the infrastructure, the meters and the software," she said.

Lismor councillor Darlene Cook.

Council minutes for Tuesday's meeting stated that council invested $375,300 in carparking infrastructure in response to the development of the Lismore Base Hospital, to be repaid by parking revenues over the next six to seven years.

The balances of internal loans for specific initiatives as at 30 June 2020 is $147,800.

Earlier today, Lismore City Council confirmed all-day paid parking along Hunter and Dalziel streets and time-limited parking along Weaver and McKenzie streets and Laurel Ave is set to be reintroduced from Monday, 19 October 2020.

Lismore City Council announced on April 16 it would provide free, all-day parking in the hospital precinct on Hunter and Dalziel streets for six months, and waive parking restrictions in Weaver Street, Laurel Ave and McKenzie Street, to enable all-day parking for the same six-month period.

That period end this Friday, October 16.

On the weekend, the Health Services Union called on Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith to retain free on-street parking around Lismore Base Hospital.

Lismore City Council will meet tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm, the session can be live streamed from council's website.

Pre-COVID Lismore Base Hospital precinct penalties

• Park in ticket parking area not display ticket as required $116

• Remain parked in ticket parking area ticket expired $116

• Park continuously for longer than indicated $116

• Not angle park as on parking control sign or road marking $116

• Disobey no stopping sign $272

• Stop at side of road with continuous yellow edge line $272

• Stop in bus zone (not clearway or transit/bus lane) $272

• Stop on path/strip in built-up area $272

• Stop on/across driveway/other access to/from land $272

• Not parallel park in direction of travel $272

• Stop within 20 metres of an intersection (traffic lights) $349 (2 Demerit Points)

• Stop in disabled parking area without current permit displayed $581 (1 Demerit Point)