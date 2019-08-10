Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019.
Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019. Bill North
News

Emergency declaration in face of fire danger

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL state of emergency has been declared for the entire Clarence Valley with fire crews from far and wide helping local efforts to battle blazes. 

The section 44 declaration made this morning allows the Rural Fire Service to utilise all available resources in the event of a major fire. 

NSW Fire and Rescue Crews from Maclean, Ballina, Lismore, Casino, Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour attended several blazes last night and will continue to work with Clarence Valley crews this morning.

WATCH: Go inside the Whiteman Creek fire

Some crews originally assembled to be dispatched to fires burning further south near Kempsey, but were called out to assist with property protection at the Lanitza bushfire when it was upgraded to Emergency Warning at 10.35pm.

The situation eased, and one crew member stated he was in bed by 2.30am.

NSW Fire and Rescue crew members from Ballina who arrived in Grafton overnight prepare to be dispatched to assist with fires in the Clarence Valley region.
NSW Fire and Rescue crew members from Ballina who arrived in Grafton overnight prepare to be dispatched to assist with fires in the Clarence Valley region. Bill North

At 9am Maclean captain Owen Gray spoke to The Daily Examiner as his crew prepared for a long day ahead on the Valley's firegrounds.

"We're just going to check out where we're up to now and see where we're heading today," Capt Gray said.

"We'll be tasked out to assist the RFS wherever there are fires still continuing."

The fire at Lanitza bushfire has been downgraded but with winds expected to pick up this afternoon residents are urged to be cautious and prepared.

More Stories

bushfire clarence valley emergency declaration fire and rescue nsw fire crews nsw rfs rfs section 44
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Tip fire smothers town in smoke

    Tip fire smothers town in smoke

    News Residents told to stay indoors until heavy smoke subsides

    'Show me the money': MP chasing election promises

    premium_icon 'Show me the money': MP chasing election promises

    Politics Saffin urges state government to honour promises to wildlife groups

    The 4 toxic weeds to be tackled with $120,000 funding boost

    premium_icon The 4 toxic weeds to be tackled with $120,000 funding boost

    News Landcare groups, council and landholders will unite to control weeds

    'Name this beach'

    premium_icon 'Name this beach'

    News Council calls on public to help give Ballina beach an official name.