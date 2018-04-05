BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to Bruxner Highway crash

There has been a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

A CAR crash involving several vehicles is holding up traffic on the Bruxner Hwy near the Wollongbar turnoff.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police were on their way to their incident.

"We understand a woman is being treated by ambulance," he said.

"It looks like a two-car accident."

Traffic is building up after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman confirmed two road units were at the scene.

"We were called at 7.55am today," he said.

"One patient is being assessed at the scene at the moment."

The person's injuries are not known.

Witnesses to the crash were seen rushing to the aid of the injured person.

More to come.