Road closed as paramedic injured in crash

UPDATE: A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd.

A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am.

Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed.

The person is being assessed by paramedics.

EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.

More details to come.