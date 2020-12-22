Menu
ON SCENE: Rural Fire Service volunteers from the Woodenbong Fire Brigade are at the scene of an MVA at Lindesay Creek. File Photo: Woodenbong Fire Brigade
News

Emergency crews calls to two-car crash near Kyogle

Alison Paterson
22nd Dec 2020 12:40 PM
A Rural Fire Service brigade and other emergency services are at the scene of a Northern Rivers car crash.

It is understood the incident occured shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday.

According to RFS Inspector Daniel Ainsworth, members of the Woodenbong Fire Brigade were at the incident involving two vehicles on Mount Lindesay Rd at Lindesay Creek.

Insp Ainsworth said the incident was also attended by ambulance paramedics.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Drivers are reminded to allow for extra time and to take care and drive to the conditions.

More to come.

car crashes rfs volunteers woodenbong fire brigade
Lismore Northern Star

