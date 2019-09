EMERGENCY crews have been called to a shed fire south of Lismore this afternoon.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers operations manager Daniel Ainsworth said RFS crews were working alongside Lismore Fire and Rescue to contain a structure fire on Chilcott St, Monaltrie.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3pm.

He said the fire had originated in 10x10m workshop space on the property but was expected to be contained shortly.