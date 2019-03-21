Menu
There has been a crash on Kyogle Rd.
There has been a crash on Kyogle Rd.
Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

Alison Paterson
by
21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
FOUR ambulances crews are at the scene of a car crash where one person is trapped on Kyogle Rd at Wadeville this afternoon.

It is understood that around 2.38pm on Thursday, a car rolled down an embankment.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said paramedics were checking on four people.

Police, Rural Fire Service and SES crews are also understood to be on scene.

In a separate incident at Ryans Rd, Leeville, south of Casino, an oversized vehicle has brought down power lines around 2.45pm today.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said his crew was stood down when they were on their way to the incident.

"An oversized vehicle has pulled down some power lines," he said.

It's understood the energy supplier is at the scene undertaking power line repairs.

Drivers are urged to take extra care and allow for additional travel time.

More to come.

