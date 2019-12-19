Emergency crews called to truck rollover

A DRIVER has reportedly walked away from a truck rollover near Terania Creek this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said one crew was on scene after a truck rollover on Lawler Road, Terania Creek shortly after 3pm.

“The driver is out of the truck, the patient self-extricated themselves with minor injuries,” the spokeswoman said.

“They are still being treated on the scene.”

NSW Rural Fire Service have also been called to the scene to assist.

It is believed the truck may have gone down a 25m embankment.

More to information to come.