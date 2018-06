Fire crews are responding to reports of a grass fire.

Fire crews are responding to reports of a grass fire. Daniel Perrin /TWE

FIRE crews have been called to a grass fire near Goonellabah.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said their Goonellabah crew had been called to assist the Rural Fire Service at the fire on Alphadale Rd, Lindendale.

She said they were called to the scene about 3.40pm.

More details to come.