Farmer, 70, in critical condition after tractor accident
EMERGENCY services have been called to Rappville after reports a person has been trapped under a tractor.
Ambulance NSW crews were called at 8.10am today to Old Wyan Rd, Rappville after reports a 70-year-old man was involved in a farming incident.
"Paramedics are on scene and the man is in a critical condition," an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.
Police, Rural Fire Service and VRA are also expected to be attending the scene.
It is believed to be an incident involving a tractor.
More information to come.