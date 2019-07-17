'LOUD BURST OF AIR': Emergency crews battle caravan fire

Crews attend a caravan fire this morning in Mullumbimby. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a caravan fire in Mullumbimby this morning.

A resident on social media reported they woke to a "strange buzzing crackle then heard a loud burst of air".

"Looked out and the sky is orange ... black smoke drifting over my house."

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector, Bobbie Cullen, said police were called to Tuckeroo Av, Mullumbimby at 4.40am and crews were currently trying to extinguish the blaze.

It is unknown if there were occupants inside the caravan.

More to come.