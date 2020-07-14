Emergency crews called to car crash in Tabulam

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to a single vehicle accident in Tabulam.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Tabulam this afternoon after a car hit a tree.

Ambulance Service NSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team were called at 4.30pm on Tuesday the single vehicle accident.

Initial reports suggested the three occupants of the vehicle were believed to be seriously injured.

But upon assessment, the emergency service crews deemed all three occupants were suffering only minor injuries and all were transported by road ambulance to Lismore Hospital.

The helicopter returned to base.