Emergency crews called to Ballina netball courts

EMERGENCY services were called to a fire near the netball courts in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse on Owen St, Ballina about 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Insp Vandergriend said police were investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing to the public for any information.

A car was also set alight on Owen St overnight

