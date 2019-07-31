Menu
Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts.
Crime

Emergency crews called to Ballina netball courts

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Jul 2019 9:18 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a fire near the netball courts in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse on Owen St, Ballina about 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Insp Vandergriend said police were investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing to the public for any information.

A car was also set alight on Owen St overnight

More information to come.

ballina fire netball courts northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

