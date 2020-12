Emergency crews are attending a multi vehicle crash on the Tweed Coast.

Emergency crews are attending a multi vehicle crash on the Tweed Coast.

Emergency services are attending a muti-vehicle crash on the Tweed Coast this afternoon.

Initial reports on Live Traffic indicate the four vehicle crash occurred on Tweed Coast Road near Cudgen Rd shortly after 2.20pm on December 27.

Emergency crews are attending the scene.

Drivers are being warned to proceed with caution if in the nearby area.

More information to come.