BREAKING: Crews called to house fire at Alstonville

HOUSE FIRE: A house at Alstonville is on fire and emergency services are understood to be on their way. Supplied

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a house fire in Alstonville.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called to a two-level home on Ballina Rd, near the corner of Green St, at 8.52am.

"We had numerous Triple 0 calls to it," he said.

He said the first crew to arrive at the scene found the second level of the home fully involved in fire.

They called for more resources and four fire crews from Alstonville, Ballina and Goonellabah are currently at the scene, as well as a senior officer.

He said all residents were believed to have been evacuated but fire crews were still required to "conduct some searches" to rule out any other occupants.

"They haven't been able to confirm 100 per cent that everybody is out," he said.

There have so far been no reports of any injuries.

He said ambulance crews and police were also at the scene.

The energy supply to the house has been isolated.

"Operations are ongoing," he said.

In a post on Alstonville Information Exchange's Facebook page, people thanked those who warned the residents.

Sarah Birt wrote: "Just saw all the smoke billowing into the air. Can hear the sirens now. I hope everyone is okay."

Jes Nafe, who called Triple 0, wrote: "Thank you to the man that raced up the steps and bashed the door open! And the man that raced to get a blockbuster... such heroes.

"I was too worried the oxygen would cause an explosion to do anything.

"I'm so sorry I couldn't do more... big hugs to the humans that were there to help."