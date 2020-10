Emergency crews have been called to a crash at Ballina.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Tamarind Rd just after 10.30am.

A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance Media said it was a relatively minor job and no-one required transportation to hospital.

Southbound traffic is affected on the Pacific Highway.

Drivers are being urged to reduce their speed and exercise caution in the area.