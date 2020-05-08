Menu
Emergency crews called to crash on Bruxner Highway

8th May 2020 8:56 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
UPDATE, 9.20am: A DRIVER is lucky to have escaped a single car rollover this morning on the Bruxner Highway uninjured.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed emergency services received a call at 7.40am to attend a single car rollover at McKees Hill.

While the spokesman said he didn't have any details regarding the driver's gender or age, he confirmed they were uninjured and there was no need to be transferred to hospital.

Traffic is expected to face delays in both directions, with motorists being advised to expect intermittent closures as crews work to recover the vehicle.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a car crash at McKees Hill, between Lismore and Casino.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened just before 8am on the Bruxner Highway between McInnes Rd and Schneiders Lane.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Motorists are advised to expect intermittent closures for vehicle recovery. Contraflow traffic conditions are in place.

More to come.

