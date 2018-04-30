Menu
Firefighters were called to a laundry blaze in Suffolk Park this morning.
Firefighters were called to a laundry blaze in Suffolk Park this morning.
Emergency crews called after fire in laundry

Liana Turner
by
30th Apr 2018 3:52 PM

EMERGENCY services were called to a blaze in a Suffolk Park home today.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said two fire crews attended the Armstrong St home shortly after 9.30am.

"They arrived to find a small fire in the house,” he said.

He said the resident was home and was unharmed in the fire, which took place in the laundry.

Firefighters ventilated the home and worked to ensure the area was safe before leaving the scene about 9.50am.

Police and paramedics also attended the scene.

