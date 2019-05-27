Menu
NSW Rural Fire Service
Mikayla Haupt
Emergency crews attend remote regional fire as smoke worsens

Aisling Brennan
by
27th May 2019 5:16 PM

SMOKE drifting over the Casino and Lismore areas this evening will have no immediate fire threat to residential areas, according to but emergency services.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Boyd Townsend said crews were attending a large fire off Paddy Flat Rd in the Tenterfield Shire, west of Kyogle Shire near the Clarence River.

"The fire is in remote bushland adjacent to Clarence River,” he said.

"If it jumps the river it will still be in remote heavy dense bushland where there's no residential buildings.

"Today's fire danger was very high but it will drop off in the coming days.

"This fire will take a fair while to contain.”

Mr Townsend did caution people about possibly a high amount of smoke across the evening.

Lismore Northern Star

