NSW ambulance
Breaking

Emergency crews attend car crash at Ballina

Aisling Brennan
by
17th May 2019 1:55 PM

A WOMAN is being assessed by paramedics after a car has hit a power box at Ballina.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were alerted to the accident at 1pm today after a car is expected to have hit a power box on Koellner Rd, Cumbalum.

"Four ambulance crews were tasked to the job,” the spokesman said.

"There's only one patient on scene and early indication is she is okay but currently assessed for her condition.

Fire and Rescue NSW, police and SES crews are also on the scene.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

