EMERGENCY: Beacon activated as 41yo injured in remote bike fall

A GROUP of trail bike riders activated an Emergency Distress Beacon in the Nymboida National Park near Newton Boyd today after one of their riders was injured.

Just before 5.30pm this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into pick up the injured rider. It came from a request by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to the activation of an Emergency Distress Beacon in the area west of Grafton.

Early details from the scene indicated it was activated by a party of four trail bike riders riding in the remote nation park in the vicinity of the Boyd River.

Using Digital Directional Finding Equipment on-board the Westpac Rescue Helicopter they were able to home into the location of the active beacon where the party of four trail bike riders were located.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was able to land in proximity to the riders where the Critical Care Medical Team assessed a 41 year old male that had fallen from his bike heavily and had suffered serious leg injuries.

The male was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team before being flown direct to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.