A Christmas message from our emergency services

ON CALL: Lismore fire station officer Ian Grimwood (front) with senior firefighters Tony Willis, Scott Peterson and Scott Coster. Claudia Jambor
Claudia Jambor
GATHERED around the Christmas tree, firey Ian Grimwood opened presents with his seven-year-old daughter early Christmas morning before heading to Lismore fire station for work.

Mr Grimwood is one of hundreds of emergency services workers across the Northern Rivers who sacrificed time with their families to be on call to serve the community.

"Christmas Day is no different to any other day," Mr Grimwood said.

With plenty enjoying the sunshine today, a team of 16 Lismore paramedics were ready to come to the aid of those in need.

Lismore ambulance station duty operations officer, Daniel Willis said injuries and illness don't take a holiday for Christmas.

"Everyone is planning to be quality time with the family, the paramedics are probably the last people they want to see on Christmas day," Mr Willis said.

 

Paramedic Micheal Smith and duty operations manager, Daniel Willis enjoy some Christmas cheer at the Lismore ambulance station. Claudia Jambor

Meanwhile, police on the Northern Rivers are out in force making sure the community enjoyed a safe and happy Christmas.

Inspector Susie Johnson said more than 200 random breath tests were conducted across the Richmond Local Area Command on Christmas morning in a bid to crackdown on drink-driving this festive season.

But the dedication of our emergency services is not lost on the community.

All three emergency services workers said they receive thank-you gifts at their respective stations from grateful locals each Christmas.

 

Senior Constable David Henderson and Inspector Susie Johnson are among hard -working police nationwide working to keep our community safe on Christmas Day. Claudia Jambor

Topics:  christmas emergency services fire & rescue nsw northern rivers community nsw ambulance nsw police

Lismore Northern Star
