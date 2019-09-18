Menu
’Embarrassed’ inspector avoids extra attention

by PATRICK BILLINGS
18th Sep 2019 5:04 AM
POLICE Commissioner Katarina Carroll's inspector brother has been fined $500 for drink-driving in an ill-fated decision that left him "disappointed" and "embarrassed".

Inspector John Bosnjak, 52, was originally scheduled to appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court yesterday, but avoided attention after the case was moved forward a week.

It can be revealed he was fined $500 on September 12 after pleading guilty to driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.062 along Bedivere St at Carindale at 9.46pm on August 23.

Insp Bosnjak, who is posted in Operations Support Command, was off duty at the time of the offence.

He was also disqualified from driving for a month and a conviction was not recorded.

Insp Bosnjak's lawyer, Calvin Gnech, of Gnech and Associates, had written to the court on September 12 requesting the case be heard that afternoon, instead of on the 17th.

Mr Gnech said his client wanted to plead guilty on his first appearance, but the lawyer would be in Toowoomba for a trial yesterday and not able to be at Holland Park.

The Queensland Police Service said Commissioner Carroll had no involvement in the matter.

"Neither the Commissioner nor the Commissioner's Office have had any involvement in the investigation, discipline or court processes," a police spokesman said. "The scheduling of court appearances is a matter for the relevant court."

 

QPolice Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture: Nigel Hallett
According to a court character reference by Superintendent Shane Holmes, Insp Bosnjak had used public transport to travel to a venue where his daughter was playing sport.

He then made a decision to drive the family car and was pulled over by police.

Supt Holmes said he was a "loyal, trusted and industrious" officer who had been "notably upset … disappointed with himself, embarrassed" by the ordeal.

"He is committed to continuous improvement both personally and for the benefit of the work units he in charge of," Supt Holmes said.

Insp Bosnjak is also likely to be sanctioned following a police disciplinary process.

A spokeswoman for the Office of Chief Magistrate Ray Rinaudo said the rescheduling of the case had been "agreed to by the parties and approved by the magistrate due to the unavailability of the defendant's legal representative on the originally listed court date."

