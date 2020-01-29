’Embarrassed, blown away’: Cop’s shock over award

Lorraine Gordon and Isaac Smith with Lismore citizen of the year David Henderson. Photo: Jackie Munro

FOR local man David Henderson, being recognised for his selfless service was “embarrassing”.

Mr Henderson, who is both a decorated police officer and volunteer firefighter, was recognised at the Lismore City Council Australia Day ceremony at Lismore City Hall, where he was awarded the honour of 2020 Citizen of the Year.

“I’m embarrassed and surprised and just blown away,” he said.

“I was just mostly here for the lamingtons.”

Mr Henderson has been a highly respected police officer for over 18 year and has worked at Casino and Lismore since January 2015.

2020 Lismore Citizen of the Year Senior Constable David Henderson. Photo: Jackie Munro

He has been awarded three state and federal medals for his service as a police officer, as well as two commendations for bravery.

Throughout his career he as has shown a real passion for his community, particularly towards helping young people.

Apart from the normal duties as a police officer, Mr Henderson teaches classes of local youth so they can obtain a learner drivers licence.

Mr Henderson also takes young people to the Lismore PCYC to engage with police through boxing and athletics. He then cooks them a hot breakfast before returning them to school.

As well as serving the community in a blue uniform, he has also been a Rural Fire Service member for almost six years.

Wearing his yellow “other uniform”, Mr Henderson has attended dozens of local bush and house fires.

During the Rappville fire he saved a house by putting himself between a raging fire and a house, using only a rake to save the property.

He was also one of the first to attend the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre fire last year, where he fought fires for 14 hours under extremely difficult conditions.

Mr Henderson spends a considerable amount of time training new RFS recruits and brigade captains.