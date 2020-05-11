Elyse Knowles buys $2.3m house in Byron Bay

AFTER renting near Tallow Beach for more than a year, 27-year-old model Elyse Knowles and carpenter boyfriend Josh Barker have settled into their new home at Byron Bay.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the 1960s beach house was bought, barely a week into its marketing, for $2.3 million.

Elyse and Josh will renovate the property using their company, J & E Projects.

The tradie couple intend to renovate the spacious two-level, four-bedroom property using their own building and design company, J & E Projects, which they launched in 2018.

The 500-square-metre block has a large tropical garden, with plenty of space for their two adorable ­Weimaraner dogs, Islae and Harlow, to run around.

Elyse and Josh made the move from Melbourne to Byron Bay to chase a more sustainable lifestyle, noting that the Byron community was much more environmentally conscious.

The couple moved to Byron for a more sustainable lifestyle.

The couple is best known for their 2017 appearance on the Channel 9 reality television series The Block.

Elyse and Josh took out first prize after selling their Elsternwick renovation project to comedian Dave Hughes for $3.067 million.

Elyse is an ambassador for several high-end brands such as Aveda Haircare, Seafolly swimwear, and is the face of the department store chain Myer.