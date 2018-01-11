Elvis is alive and coming to Lismore

One of the Northern Hemisphere's most popular Elvis Tribute Artists, Jason Dale, is coming to Lismore.

ONE of the Northern Hemisphere's top Elvis tribute artists will be coming to Lismore this month for REDinc's annual fundraiser event.

British man, Jason Dale has been performing as Elvis since he was 11-years-old and has even had the honour of performing for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 1999.

The REDinc event is one of two shows in Australia Mr Dale will performing at in January, with the Parkes Elvis Festival in Sydney being the other.

REDinc's Elvis Event Coordinator Josie Donnelly said they are extremely excited to have one of the world's top Elvis tribute artists on board.

"We are absolutely thrilled that he has offered to come to little old Lismore to perform for us to help raise much needed funds for the REDinc. Art School,” Ms Donnelly said.

"He is an extraordinary performer and looks uncannily like the great man himself.”

The funds raised from this event will go towards the renowned REDinc. arts program that has transformed the lives of many local artists with a disability.

"Many go on to exhibit across Australia and becoming semi-professional artists in their own right,” Ms Donnelly said.

"Funds raised from this show will ensure that this program will be ongoing with its usual vigour supporting locals artists with a disability.”

The Lismore Workers Club has sponsored the event and will host two shows.

"REDinc. is indebted to them for their incredible support of this event,” Ms Donnelly said.

Lismore CBD should also keep an eye out for an acapella cruise-around by Elvis on Tuesday January 16 and Wednesday January 17 between 12pm-1pm.

You can see Jason Dale as Elvis at the Lismore Workers Club on Friday January 19 at:

The '68 Comeback Special': an intimate audience with Elvis at 2:30pm. Tickets are $50.

The Viva Las Vegas Show: the evening show from 6:30pm. Tickets are $40.

Book online at www.lismoreworkers.com.au/entertainment-booking or over the phone at (02) 6621 7401.