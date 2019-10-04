Elusive ‘bucket head’ roo still to be freed

TRAPPED: A kangaroo with a bucket on its head has been spotted in Noosa. Photo: William Watson/Facebook

TRAPPED: A kangaroo with a bucket on its head has been spotted in Noosa. Photo: William Watson/Facebook

AN ELUSIVE kangaroo first seen five months ago with what appears to be a stormwater pit box on its head hasn't yet kicked the bucket.

Known as "bucket head" by residents, the eastern grey and its mob have been spotted on the opposite side of Lake Macdonald in Noosa.

Multiple wildlife rescue organisations on the Sunshine Coast have attempted to track down the roo to free it from the bucket, but to no avail.

Despite still being able to feed and drink water, concerned onlookers believe the vulnerable kangaroo is not being excepted by its mob for safety.

Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast founder Claire Smith said "bucket head" would need to be sedated to be freed.

"Kangaroos are wild animals, you can't just go up to them and take a bucket off its head," she said.

"It will have to be in an unconscious condition in order to remove it."

A kangaroo with a bucket on its head has been spotted in Noosa. Photo: William Watson/Facebook

Although multiple sightings of the roo have been reported, Ms Smith said tranquillising it was more complicated.

"It's one of those situations where it's a bit like looking for a needle in a haystack, except you can see the needle but can't get a hold of it," she said.

"I would urge people to not approach it, it's a wild animal and he just needs to be left alone and watched from a distance.

"If you corner a big male or female, it could lash out and that's the last thing we want to happen.

"Let the people doing the monitoring be the ones that carry on anything done in close quarters."

Ms Smith asked those with a dart gun permit to come forward if they are interested in saving "bucket head".

"If they can be available on a weekend period perhaps where they can track this animal, please help so we can get the bucket off," she said.

"Be sensible and let the right people know and eventually, bucket head will no longer be bucket head."