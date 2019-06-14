ELTON'S COMING: Rocketman to land on Sunshine Coast

ROCKETMAN: Sir Elton John has extended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, including what's expected to be a sell-out show at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

YOU can tell everybody the Rocketman himself is coming to the Sunshine Coast as part of his extended Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.

The Sunshine Coast Daily can reveal Sir Elton John's epic final tour will come to the Sunshine Coast Stadium early next year due to high demand for the stellar show, in one of the last chances to see him perform in Australia.

Six new shows have been announced for the tour, including the Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Coffs Harbour.

Sunshine Coast Council Acting Mayor Tim Dwyer said the event was expected to attract a sell-out crowd of 20,000, making it one of the biggest events on the Australian leg of the legendary singer's swansong tour.

"What an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this is for the Sunshine Coast to have one of the world's most famous and celebrated musical superstars in Sir Elton coming here to perform live at Sunshine Coast Stadium," Cr Dwyer said.

"What makes this concert even more significant and special is that it will be the second last performance on the Australian leg of Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, so this will be the final chance a lot of people have to see one of the most famous musicians of the 20th century."

Tickets for Elton John's performance at the Sunshine Coast Stadium go on sale on Tuesday, June 25 at midday. Ben Gibson

Chugg Entertainment chairman Michael Chugg said an extended tour was decided after a ticket to Farewell Yellow Brick Road in Queensland hadn't been sold in about six months.

"Elton's brief has always been to go and play interesting places where he's never been," he said.

"Demand for these shows has been absolutely incredible. We haven't had a ticket available in Queensland for months. Everything sold out within days. So we're encouraging fans to get in quickly as we don't think tickets will last long come on-sale day."

As well as catering to music fans on the Coast, Mr Chugg expects revellers from all over Queensland to flock to the region for the March 8 performance.

"The show is incredible. It's a huge stage ... and the content has been made especially for the songs," Mr Chugg said.

"It really is an immense show. The audience as I've seen it just loves it so much.

"He's such a great entertainer, he feeds off the audience. He's 72 this year and I reckon he's singing better than ever."

Chugg Entertainment chairman Michael Chugg said Sir Elton John liked playing at interesting places he hadn't been before. Ben Gibson

In his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, the songs from Elton's legendary 50-year career will be showcased against a backdrop of never-before-seen images and videos, brand new stage production, along with a tour wardrobe designed by Italian fashion house Gucci.

He'll be joined by long-standing band members Nigel Olsson on drums, esteemed musical director Davey Johnstone on guitar, virtuoso Ray Cooper on percussion, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion and Kim Billard on keyboards.

With more than 300 shows across five continents, the milestone Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour marks the last of its kind by the celebrated songwriter and iconic showman.

Cr Jason O'Pray said attracting the star performer to the Sunshine Coast showed the region to be one of Australia's premier event destinations.

"It doesn't get much bigger than Sir Elton," he said.

"We'll have 20,000 people at Sunshine Coast Stadium and between now and March 3, 2020, we'll be working overtime with local business and tourism operators to ensure we absolutely maximise the economic and social benefits that this event can deliver for the Sunshine Coast community," he said.

Six new shows have been announced for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, after a ticket in Queensland hadn't been sold in months. Ben Gibson

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed. He's one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 26 gold, 38 platinum and multi-platinum albums and one diamond album and over 50 Top 40 hits. He's also sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

Among the many awards and honours bestowed upon him are six Grammys, a Tony and an Oscar, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth for "services to music and charitable services".

Prices range from $139 to $399 for the seated event, and tickets can be purchased from ticketek.com.au. For more information about the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, visit chuggentertainment.com or oznz.eltonjohn.com.