Elton’s half-brother slams Rocketman

Taron Egerton as Elton John in a scene from Rocketman. Picture: David Appleby/ Paramount Pictures via AP

Taron Egerton as Elton John in a scene from Rocketman. Picture: David Appleby/ Paramount Pictures via AP

SPOILER WARNING: This movie discusses scenes from Rocketman.

Elton John's half-brother has slammed the movie Rocketman, claiming the acclaimed biopic paints an untrue picture of their father.

Geoff Dwight is one of three sons John's father Stanley had with his second wife Edna after divorcing the singer's mother Sheila.

In an interview with UK newspaper the Daily Mail, Geoff claims their father was not the cold man as seen in Rocketman.

In the movie, for which John was an executive producer, Stanley was portrayed as unsupportive of the Candle in the Wind singer's dreams.

He questions whether John was good enough for a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music and also refuses to hug his son, chastising him for being "soft".

"That's not the Dad I remember," Geoff told the Daily Mail. "Dad had a big heart, and he loved us all equally. He was incredibly proud of Elton and everything that he achieved."

Geoff claimed their dad had "plenty of love in him" for all his children and was "there when Elton was born and he did not stop caring".

John's half-brother also dismissed claims Stanley had been unsupportive of the singer's aspirations, pointing out their dad had loved music and was in a swing band.

Elton John and his mother Sheila Farebrother.



"Dad bought a piano for Elton and had it sent round to where he was living with his mother," Geoff said.

Also disputed is a scene in Rocketman where a young John is scolded for looking at dresses in a magazine, with Geoff saying their dad "didn't have a homophobic bone in his body".

John has been open about the difficult relationship he had with his father as well as his parents acrimonious marriage before they divorced when he was 14.

"They gave every impression of hating each other," John wrote for The Guardian last month.

"My dad was strict and remote and had a terrible temper; my mum was argumentative and prone to dark moods.

"When they were together, all I can remember are icy silences or screaming rows. The rows were usually about me, how I was being brought up."