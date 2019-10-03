Elton John still won’t speak to Molly over Madonna gaffe

Will a TV show reunite former friends Elton John and Molly Meldrum? Pic: Supplied

Molly Meldrum is hoping his Sunday Night special will help repair his friendship with Elton John.

The Channel 7 show, which the network is set to axe, will screen Mollywood this Sunday at 8pm.

It will touch on the 2012 Sunday Night interview where a private pre-interview chat between the two old friends, where Elton slammed Madonna, went to air - creating international headlines.

Elton called Madonna a "fairground stripper" and a "nightmare".

Meldrum, who never watches anything he does on TV before or after it goes to air, assumed that private footage would not be used.

Meldrum gave Elton John a Melbourne Storm jumper.

"I apologise to Elton, I'm sorry all this mess happened, but it wasn't my fault," Meldrum said.

Madonna has forgiven the Aussie TV icon - Meldrum being given front row tickets to her last Australian tour.

Meldrum is looking forward to attending the Hanging Rock gig on Elton's farewell Australian tour, which runs for over three months this summer, starting in Perth on November 30.

"If he's still angry with me, he can push me off the bloody rock!"

Mollywood also features Meldrum's chats with the likes of Katy Perry and Beyonce.

Meldrum filmed new interviews - talking about his old interviews - with Sunday Night host Mel Doyle over the past few months.

"It's also got all my mistakes," Meldrum said.

"You can watch and see how I can mess anything up, just like that."

Meldrum said he was gutted Sunday Night was being culled as part of Channel 7's brutal budget cuts.

Katy Perry during her 2013 interview with Molly Meldrum on Sunday Night. Picture: Channel 7

The network also axed its entire Melbourne publicity team, some of whom Meldrum worked with closely for years, including on the Molly miniseries.

"It's horrible when people lose their jobs, Sunday Night was a great show with great people working on it."

Mollywood will air up against the NRL Grand Final.

Meldrum said he's confident Cameron Smith from his beloved Melbourne Storm will play on, despite reports he was set to retire.

"He's one of the greatest players of all time. I'm sure he'll be back next year."