Elton bursts into tears at movie premiere

Elton John at the screening of Rocket Man during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Sir Elton John sobbed last night after the world premiere of his soul-baring biopic Rocketman at the Cannes film Festival.

The legendary singer, 72, left The Palais des Festivals in tears supported by his husband David Furnish, 56, The Sun reports.

Taron Egerton, 29, who portrays Elton in the highly anticipated movie, was also in tears as they received a standing ovation.

Director Dexter Fletcher told the VIP audience: "We're all blown away by your response."

The screening, held on the second day of the 72nd annual festival, was the first time Elton had seen the film, which tells his life story.

He had been privy to the script, however, and told The Sun ahead of the event: "It's definitely going to be a no-mascara night."

Elton also confirmed his tell-all autobiography would fill in the gaps in the biopic after producers had to cut out parts of the tale because of time.

He added: "There's so much that's happened in my life, and it's hard to fit it all in within the film."

Elton has become close to Egerton, as well as the film's other stars Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun ahead of Cannes, Elton admitted: "I'm not really a mentor, but I've become closer to Taron, and I sat next to Jamie in the Oscar party.

"Richard is a friend now. I don't see him much, but he's in Hollywood - he's working hard and got lots of offers to do stuff."

Rocketman hits cinemas on May 30.

