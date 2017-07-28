Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

THE VIP Gold Bar at Splendour in the Grass was full of rock legends, but only one person made every musician and reporter in the venue gasp: billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Reeve Musk, 46, is a South African-born, Canadian-American business magnate, investor, engineer, and inventor.

Why did everyone gasp?

First, his presence at the festival was a complete surprise.

Second, he was accompanied by Hollywood actress Amber Heard.

But the most surprising part of Musk's presence at the venue was the fact that Triple J Drive presenter, Lewis Hobba, thinks Musk's security used a high-tech device to protect the billionaire's privacy.

The VIP Gold Bar where Elon Musk and Amber Heard were spotted is located behind the Amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass. Javier Encalada

Hobba was at the Gold Bar last Saturday evening with Triple J colleagues and Hack journalists.

"I had been off the clock for a couple of hours , enjoying myself with a few people from a couple of bands and from Triple J," Hobba said.

"We have a Triple J group message thread to stay in touch and to ensure everything is being covered, and I was the Gold Bar correspondent for the evening.

"I turned around and four metres from me, Elon Musk was there."

SPACE-OBSESSED: Triple J presenter and comedian Lewis Hobba. Daniel Boud

The radio presenter confirmed the Triple J team did not know of Musk's presence at the festival until then.

"I told the Triple J guys. We had no idea. I sent everyone at Triple J a message telling everyone about it. I said 'Elon Musk is here, he is making out with a woman, she may be Amber Heard I'm not sure.' You gotta get here.

"Everyone was like 'bullshit'."

Anti-phone camera device?

Lewis Hobba decided to take a photo of Musk as nobody was able to approach the billionaire.

"I pulled my phone out, four or five metres away, looked on my phone screen, went to hit the photo button and my screen just flashed white," he said.

"I put the phone down quickly thinking I must had been busted.

"I looked down on my phone and it had took a bright white messy photo.

"I looked back up and one of (Elon Musk's) security guards and he was holding something that, from a distance, looked like a Men in Black-style flasher.

"I looked at the security guy and gave him this look like saying 'did you just did what I think you did?

"He looked back at my like saying, 'yes I did'."

What was it?

Lewis Hobba messaged the Triple J Splendour team telling them Elon Musk's security guy had blanked him when he tried to take a photo of him.

The Hack journalists were skeptic.

"They were like 'bullshit Lewis, it was a torch, but I don't think it was," he said.

"A beam of light from five metres away? I would have seen it.

"I don't fall for the torch theory but I don't have enough evidence to counter it, unfortunately.

"I mentioned it on the radio and a few people texted in talking about some MIT studies happening at the moment using infra-red to block out phone cameras.

"They were saying the technology is already available or it will be available soon."

Only one person spoke to Musk

At that point Elon Musk was the person to talk to for every reporter in the Splendour site, and five people from the Triple J Hack team tried to approach him but were deflected by security.

"At the Gold Bar everyone is either media or musicians, but the only person that they were excited to see there was Elon Musk," Hobba said.

"Josh Hommie (Queen of the Stone Age's frontman) walked in there and everyone was like, 'oh cool', but everyone in the Gold Bar, every musician I spoke to, for the entire weekend, was commenting about Elon Musk being there.

"He was the coolest person there.

"They were all chasing him around, everyone was trying to take photos with him."

"The only person who spoke to him was Dylan Alcott, Triple J presenter, tennis player and paralympian, multiple Australian Open winner.

"Dylan said 'I'll do it' and as Elon Musk was on the move walking right by us, Dylan went straight up to him, gave him a handshake and chatted for about a minute.

"Dylan wanted to thank him for the work Elon Musk has done for people with disabilities.

"My understanding is that Musk has done some work making wheelchairs lighter and much easier to use.

"Elon Musk gave him a big pep talk on how in the future everyone will be able to walk with this technology."

Space X and Tesla

Hobba said he has been a fan of Musk for years.

"I'm a space nerd, I'm obsessed with everything to do with that, so the first time I heard about Elon Musk was not so much in his Pay Pal work, but with his playboy billionaire era, and obviously his SpaceX project," he said.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, better known as SpaceX, is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company funded in 2002 by Elon Musk.

"I think it's fascinating but also Tesla, another one of his companies, is an important project.

"He is the embodiment of what I love about space, which is about excitement and positivity about the future."