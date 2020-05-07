Elon Musk wants to own no houses

Just days after vowing to sell almost all physical possessions, billionaire Elon Musk has made waves by putting two multimillion-dollar properties up for sale.

Elon Musk has listed two of his Bel Air mansions for sale, just days after a bizarre Twitter rant in which he said he "will own no house".

The Tesla and SpaceX founder - who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $US38.7 billion ($A60 billion) - is remaining true to his word, as two of his properties popped up on US real estate website Zillow.

One is a five-bedroom ranch-style home with an asking price of $US9.5 million ($AU 14.7 million) while the other is a six-bedroom mansion worth $US30 million ($AU 46.5 million).

The grander property is a six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 1,490 sqm mansion complete with a tennis court and a two-storey library, with the second - a 250sq ranch-style spread - is just across the street, and used to belong to actor Gene Wilder.

Musk's LA home that is now on the market for $US 30 million. Picture: Realtor

Skeptics immediately questioned whether Musk was serious, latching onto the fact that the properties were listed by owner and that Musk's asking price for the bigger house was well above the $US 20.6 million value estimate assigned by Zillow.

Musk paid $US 17 million for the house in 2012.

Musk on Friday tweeted that he was "selling almost all physical possessions," and "will own no house" as he seeks to devote his life "to Mars and Earth."

"Don't need the cash," the eccentric billionaire said. "Possession just weigh you down."

Musk's LA home that is now on the market for $US 30 million. Picture: Realtor

Musk bought the Wilder house - a 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath with an oval pool overlooking the Bel Air Country Club's golf course - in 2013 for $US 6.75 million.

"Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house," Musk tweeted.

"It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul."

The listings surfaced late Sunday after a wild week for Musk and his investors.

On Friday, after a profanity-laced rant against "fascist" Bay Area coronavirus lockdowns during Tesla's earnings call last week, Musk tweeted that Tesla's "stock price is too high imo," sending the company's shares down nearly 10 per cent.

Plenty of room for art. Picture: Realtor

The South Africa-born Musk's tweet about Tesla's stock price provoked an outcry from corporate-governance experts, who said it will likely get him into trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The smaller house Elon Musk put on the market is diagonally across from the palace-like one.

The tweets come almost a year to the day after Musk was forced to cut a settlement with the SEC over a misleading 2018 tweet in which he had said he was thinking of taking Tesla private at $420 a share.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcome a baby boy. Picture: Twitter

It comes after Musk and his girlfriend Grimes gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday, and the Tesla boss later revealed on Twitter that they had named the boy "X Æ A-12".

Tesla shares this week were recently up 6 per cent at $743.89.

The stunning home has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Picture: Realtor

The gold-plated bedroom. Picture: Realtor

Musk's LA home that is now on the market for $US 30 million. Picture: Realtor