Elly Miles: I wasn’t in love with Matt Agnew

Despite their steamy chemistry and romantic dates, nurse Elly Miles insists she was never in love with Bachelor Matt Agnew.

The 24-year-old was surprisingly last night booted from the dating competition by the astrophysicist.

Bachelor contestant Elly Miles got eliminated tonight. Picture: Toby Zerna

"I am someone who always has my walls up so I was very grateful I left when I did rather than him meet my family," she told Confidential. "I think there was a lot of friendship and a lot of humour and appreciation for each other. But in terms of longevity and how our lives would mesh together, I don't think he saw it."

Miles, who was an early favourite to win the competition, said her decision to speak up about series villain Abbie Chatfield's intentions may have contributed to her exit.

"We had a conversation where I opened up to him (Agnew) about fear of heartbreak and I said to him that I'm worried we'll get to the end of this and it won't be me because we're too different," she said. "From that point I noticed changes in his interactions with me a little bit. I felt him really take what I said on board."

Elly Miles: I have no regrets. Picture: Toby Zerna

Miles' elimination came as a surprise to fans with many expecting her to make it to the end.

The Parkes local remains single but has no intention of applying for Bachelor spin-off, Bachelor In Paradise.

"I'm not a tactical person and I don't want to be in a situation where someone wants my man and they've got a man," she said. "Mum and dad watched it and they are like 'Don't you dare, you're not allowed'."

Elly and Matt met racing legend Gai Waterhouse on a single date on The Bachelor.

Careful not to say anything negative about Agnew, Miles did describe him as too much of a city slicker.

"I like bush blokes. I probably would have liked Nick (Cummins)," she said. "I love a blokey bloke."