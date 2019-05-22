Elliot has her pick for Labor leader

Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot (second from left) says Anthony Albanese should be the next leader of the Labor Party.

Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot (second from left) says Anthony Albanese should be the next leader of the Labor Party. Scott Powick

NEWLY re-elected Richmond MP Justine Elliot has thrown her support behind Anthony Albanese in his bid to become the next leader of the Labor party.

Labor party members will have to vote on a new leader after Bill Shorten announced he will step down in the wake of their federal election loss last weekend.

Mr Albanese was the first to officially announce he will contest the party leadership, with as many as another four or five possible candidates expected to also run.

Mrs Elliot said she had already been telling her colleagues and constituents to support Mr Albanese, who was beaten to the leadership by Bill Shorten in 2013.

Justine Elliot with the then-Minister for Infrastructure Anthony Albanese at the Murwillumbah Community Centre in 2010. Crystal Spencer

"What I have made clear to my colleagues is that I support Anthony Albanese as the leader," Mrs Elliot said.

"Anthony has a long history of delivering for this area.

"When we were in government he was instrumental in the advancement of infrastructure on the north coast.

"He is a great guy and I think he would make a great Labor leader and a great Prime Minister."