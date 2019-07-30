Menu
Justine Elliot said in Canberra on Monday she wanted to see greater efforts made to combat mental health issues for youth living in regional areas Marc Stapelberg
Elliot calls for more mental health attention in regions

Michael Doyle
30th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
THE EFFORTS of a Byron Bay man hoping to address the serious issue of youth mental health has been raised by the member for Richmond in the federal parliament.

Justine Elliot said in Canberra on Monday she wanted to see greater efforts made to combat mental health issues for youth living in regional areas.

Mrs Elliot mentioned in parliament a petition created by Byron Bay man Curtis Cloake to Support Australian young people with mental health issues, which has already garnered more than 50,000 signatures.

"According to Beyond Blue, half of all mental health issues develop before the age of 14, and 75 percent develop before the age of 25,” she said.

"On top of this, one in seven people under the age of 17 are dealing with mental health conditions in any given year.

"These statistics are staggering, and are why a young person in my electorate, Curtis Cloake of Byron Bay, has taken the initiative to start a Change.org petition calling for more support for young people to access mental health services in our regional areas.”

The Richmond MP said she has written to the Minster for Health, Greg Hunt, and a number of her Labor colleagues to address this issue.

"We as a nation must do so much more, and I'm very proud of the outstanding efforts of Curtis in ensuring this issue is at the forefront of our national agenda,” Mrs Elliot said.

"The fact is that we all have to work together to get more mental health services for our young people in regional areas. It's up to all of us in this parliament and indeed the community.

"We have to get to get together and get involved to make a real difference.”

