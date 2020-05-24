Ellie combines surf, study in elite athlete program

WORLD Qualifying Series surfer and Southern Cross University business student Ellie Brooks has combined sport and study during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooks has done both in places like Bali and Mexico and is now closer to home on the Gold Coast and Northern Rivers as she ramps up her study in the SCU Elite Athlete Program.

"I've had the best of both worlds, surfing the world and having so much support from Southern Cross University with my business degree with specialised support through the Elite Athlete program," Brooks said.

"Wherever I go, I try to create a nice space indoors where I can go to study and learn.

"The craziest place I had to try to study was El Salvador, where I had to use sticks to push the windows up in the hut where were staying.

"Thankfully I downloaded all of the content on the plane Wifi before we arrived and brought a whole bag of textbooks that time just in case."

Ellie Brooks is part of the SCU Elite Athlete Program. Photo Elise Derwin

Ellie was one heat down at the Challenger Series (QS 10,000) in Ragland New Zealand when the country went into lockdown,

The competition was part of the new Challenger Series were the top 60 women from the World Tour and QS Tour surf together.

"This break has really fired me up a bit more - a break like this can recharge you and get you more excited for what's ahead," Brooks said.

"I love the online learning format and the lecturers at Southern Cross know how to teach well online and are exceptionally supportive of students.

"As long as I can remember I've wanted to own my own business, something that combines my passions for health and fitness and am using this time to plan ahead for that as well."

