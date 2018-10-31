Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crowd was captivated by the risque showing.
The crowd was captivated by the risque showing.
eXtra

Sultry sports star’s golden strip tease

by Richard Forrester
31st Oct 2018 8:21 AM

A RUSSIAN figure skater turned up the heat after stripping down to her bra during her performance.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, a 2015 world figure skating champion, won over her fans with a daring performance to Britney Spears' famous song Toxic, The Sun reports.

And it certainly worked as her edgy showing saw her win gold at the Grand Prix in Quebec.

She started her performance by wearing a flight attendant outfit before skating across the ice to put down a tray.

All eyes were on her as the 21-year-old showed her flexibility to the crowd who went wild for her performance.

But things started to get raunchier throughout the display and she left little to the imagination when she unzipped her top before throwing it across the ice.

 

"Just as well she doesn't do that routine in competition otherwise the judges might have a heart attack," one TV commentator said. "The former world champion - great to see her back in the big time.

"Doing Britney Spears justice."

Tuktamysheva even had the cheek to comment after the performance: "Thank you for being for Empress Airlines. Hope to see you soon."

Viewers watching the performance thanked her for spreading the popularity of the sport and were in awe of her routine.

 

 

This article first appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.

elizaveta tuktamysheva ice skating striptease

Top Stories

    The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    Crime THE Northern Rivers man refused to accept the object of his affection did not hold him in the same regard. So what did he write, and what happened?

    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    premium_icon Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    News There's a gargoyle with glowing red eyes, and that's just the start

    Local Partners