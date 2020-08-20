Menu
Students from two warring private schools are believed to be behind a wild brawl that left one of the students with facial injuries and police investigating.
Crime

Elite private schools at war as students brawl in park

by Antonia O’Flaherty
20th Aug 2020 2:39 PM
Students from two rival elite Brisbane private schools have gone to war in the suburbs, leaving one student injured and police investigating.

Senior students from St Joseph's Nudgee College and another elite private college were allegedly involved in a brawl in a Bulimba park on Saturday night.

FIGHT VIDEO: Schoolgirls brawl as teachers watch on

A St Joseph’s Nudge College student has been left with facial injuries after a fight in a suburban park with students from another private school. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Police told The Courier-Mail the incident in Merry St, Bulimba, involved "a number of male teenagers" but could not confirm the exact number.

One of the teenagers involved, a 17-year-old from Nudgee College, suffered facial injuries.

After being hurt, he went to a nearby house and contacted police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no ambulances were called to the incident.

A St Joseph's Nudgee College spokeswoman said that the families were handling the matter privately so could not comment further.

A spokeswoman from the other college said they could not provide comment as it was not a school matter.

Police declined to provide further information as the investigation was going.

Anyone with information is urged to contract Crimestoppers or PoliceLink.

Originally published as Elite private schools at war as students brawl in park

