Eleven fantastic things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 4th Aug 2017 1:26 PM
WRITERS FEST: The literary landscape at Byron Writers Festival 2016.

1. Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer: This gala fundraising event for Cancer Council NSW will see 11 business owners and other notable characters from the Lismore region paired with some of our local and fabulously talented dance teachers. Funds raised will go towards prevention, support services and programs, and advocacy campaigns in the local area, as well as supporting world class research. Cancer Council NSW will host the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer event in Lismore this Saturday at the Lismore Workers Club from 6pm.

2. Byron Bay Writers Festival: More than 130 writers and commentators will converge on Byron Bay from across Australia and around the world for three days of inspiring storytelling, debate and conversation. This year's line-up includes Jimmy Barnes, Roger Cohen, Tim Flannery, Mei Fong, Clementine Ford, Kate Grenville, Tony Jones, Hannah Kent, Richard Roxburgh, John Safran and Dava Sobel to name just a few. As the main Festival there are 20 separately ticketed Feature Events and 13 Workshops in venues throughout the Northern Rivers region. For the full program and tickets go to byronwritersfestival.com.　

3. Fireworks at Newrybar: The Newrybar Public School Fireworks and Fair is set to light up the night sky with its annual fireworks and bonfire spectacular. Activities will include a raffle, children's tombola, plus local produce and food. There will be plenty to entertain the kids, all topped off with the night sky fireworks spectacular at around 7.30pm. At Newrybar Public School, Newrybar, this Saturday from 4pm. $5 per person or $10 per family.

4. Poetry Slam: Speak, scream or even sing your poems, stories and monologues in the Byron Bay Heat of the Australian Poetry Slam 2017, a live literary performance competition where the audience is the judge. At the Byron Bay Library, Lawson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, 6am.

5. No Fixed Abode book launch: No Fixed Abode is a book of portrait photographs and intimate stories that give voice to Byron's homeless community. The book has been created in partnership with Byron Community Centre and Byron Writers Festival to build connection, empathy and understanding for the region's homeless community. The black and white photographic portraits in the book are the work of local photographer Drew Rogers, who also works with people experiencing homelessness in Byron. The book's stories are presented in first person narrative and have been collected by a team of local volunteer journalists who've visited the services such as community breakfasts and showers in Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads over many months. No Fixed Abode will be officially launched by Gregory Smith at the Byron Writers Festival at 4.15pm on Saturday 5 August. The publication will have a community launch on Wednesday, August 9, at the Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, at 8am, as part of National Homelessness Week.

6. Cirque Africa: Cirque Africa is a one of a kind show that is sure to amaze and enthral all who see it. A 100% African cultural experience, Cirque Africa is a vibrant and highly entertaining blockbuster production which transports each audience to the positive side of Africa through modern stage and performance. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Sundayfrom 6pm. $49-79 + booking fee from lismorecityhall.com.au.

7. Best in Bruns: Strut your stuff on centre stage with your canine friends. To accompany the screening of Marley & Me (2008), the Brunswick Picture House will host a dog competition. Prizes from Salty Dog Grooming and I Love a Dog. At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday from 2pm.

8. Moofest: This will be a flood relief fundraiser for Mooball and Burringbar. Spread across three stages, more than 20 artists including headliners Matty Rogers, Hell 'n' Whiskey and the Adam Hole Band will spread the love, with all proceeds set to go to a community flood benefit. Expect markets and food vans. At The Victory Hotel, 5901 Tweed Valley Way, Mooball, this Sunday from 12 noon to 6pm. $10.

9. Northern Rivers Old time Bluegrass session: The traditional music session is starting again after the March floods halted the regular meetings. There is no money for jams hosts so they will put the hat around. Gareth is coming in from Barkers Vales with traditional instruments and tunes. There will also be a 'slow jam' from 2pm to go through one or two classic tunes a month slowly to help people learn them. At the Northern Rivers Hotel, 72 Bridge St, North Lismore, this Sunday from 2pm.

10. Bangalow BBQ & Bluegrass Festival 2017: The Old Time Variety Show, on the first day of the festival, features local food and musicianship in a fun family day out raising funds for local arts and culture. At the A&I Hall in Bangalow from 6pm to 10pm, offering a delicious barbecue and great bluegrass music. On Saturday, the BBQ & Bluegrass Festival will be held at the Bangalow Showgrounds from 10am to 5pm.

11. Batman, the 1966 movie: The Dynamic Duo faces four supervillains who plan to hold the world for ransom with the help of a secret invention that instantly dehydrates people. Star Court Theatre's tribute screening to the legendary Adam West. Come dressed up and enjoy the campy colourful Batman. In Adam West's words-Batman was comedy, let's face it. What I loved about Batman was his total lack of awareness when it came to his interaction with the outside world. He actually believed nobody could recognize him on the phone, when he was being Bruce Wayne, even though he made no attempt to disguise his voice. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore on Friday, August 11, from 7pm. Adult $15, Concession $13. For details visit starcourttheatre.com.au.

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson

Local Partners

