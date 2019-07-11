Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers.
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers. AP Photo - Pervez Masih
News

Eleven dead in Pakistan train crash

11th Jul 2019 3:54 PM

At least 11 people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks, officials said Thursday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

The death toll may rise as three injured people were in a critical condition and other passengers could still be trapped inside damaged carriages, a police official, Hafeez Bugti, said.

Rescuers were cutting through the carriages with electric cutting tools to reach trapped passengers, Bugti added.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

fatality pakistan train crash

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Emotional funeral for iconic Lismore sportsman

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Emotional funeral for iconic Lismore sportsman

    News SPORTING legend Harold Crozier has been remembered for his devotion to sport and his family.

    Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

    premium_icon Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

    News He was on his way home after visiting his parents

    Temperatures to plummet as double cold front brings chill

    premium_icon Temperatures to plummet as double cold front brings chill

    Weather Double whammy of cold fronts is bringing icy temperatures this week

    NOT REEL BRIGHT: Fishy scene lands man in court

    premium_icon NOT REEL BRIGHT: Fishy scene lands man in court

    Crime A fisherman acting suspiciously was the catch of the day for police