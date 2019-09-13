'Elevated' fire danger to remain into next week

RESIDENTS have been urged to remain alert throughout the weekend as warm and dry conditions persist.

As of yesterday afternoon, all fires across the state were at advice level and the fire burning south of Drake and Tabulam, near the Bruxner Highway, was listed as "being controlled” by the Rural Fire Service while the Tenterfield fire that's burnt 2772 ha was under control.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Boyd Townsend said a bushfire at on Duck Creek Rd at Old Bonalbo had burnt some 500 ha and crews were still working to contain this, including with back burning operations.

"At this stage ... we have contacted police and (they) are investigating the circumstances around the ignition of that fire,” he said.

With "elevated fire danger” expected until at least Monday, Insp Townsend urged residents to remain cautious.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast Casino to reach temperatures of 29 and 28C today and tomorrow and 32C on Monday while Lismore is forecast to be slightly cooler at 27, 26 and 30C.

"There's still a lot of fire in the landscape generally,” Insp Townsend said.

"There's a lot of fire out there already. In the current dry conditions, any fire that does start is potentially going to be problematic.”

Insp Townsend said Northern Rivers fire zone crews were still assisting on the Northern Tablelands and Clarence areas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meanwhile visited fire-ravaged parts of the Gold Coast hinterland yesterday.

It's understood Mr Morrison arrived by jet to the Gold Coast Airport shortly before 10am, before travelling by helicopter to the hinterland.

It's not yet clear whether he will visit any firegrounds in Northern NSW.

As of yesterday afternoon, the Drake fire had burnt more than 49,400 ha and the RFS said this fire was "continuing to spread in a number of directions due to winds and local terrain”.

Residents in the Drake, Ewingar, Sandy Place and Tilbaroo areas and areas on the western side of the Clarence River should follow their bush fire survival plan and know what they'll do if conditions change.

For updated information on the fires, vist rfs.nsw.gov.au.