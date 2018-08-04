Menu
MOUTH WATERING: The 3-storey, seven bedroom, mansion at 9 Akounah Crescent, Buddina will go under the hammer later this month.
Elegant, soulful Sunshine Coast mansion goes to auction

Matty Holdsworth
4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
A SEVEN-bedroom, three --storey home of a former UK motorcycling champ and international banker is up for auction.

Designed by its original owners with French and Italian inspirations, 9 Akounah Crescent, Buddina will go under the hammer.

Nick De Courtney-Collis and his wife Jane originally built the home in 2008.

Dubbed the Point Cartwright Manor, the home will be sold on August 25 on site.

Elite Lifestyle Properties director Mark Unkel said the home was "elegant".

"It's quite different too. It isn't just one style," Mr Unkel said.

"The views go out to the bay and all the way to the Glasshouse Mountains.

"It is a very warm and soulful home, it was stretched and designed beautifully. In many ways it is a piece of art. The quality is insane.

"Because it sits between the Mooloolah River and the beach, it has so much to offer."

 

Mr Unkel said Buddina was a unique area not driven by tourists.

"It is a locals local area, and it is going really well at the moment," he said.

"Places like Alex Heads and Mooloolaba are really tourism driven, but Buddina is more of an owner occupier suburb.

"Buyers like the fact its close to shopping centres, beaches, the river and plenty of funky new cafes.

"We are seeing all the the old homes being pulled down and being rebuilt."

He said the current owners were relocating back to Perth but had loved their time in the home.

In 2009 it was sold to its current owners for $1.8 million which was close to a Buddina record sale.

